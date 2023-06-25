AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Live Coverage 6/25: Danielson Vs. Okada & More

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present Forbidden Door 2023 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 10 matches are penciled in for the main show, including Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada colliding for the first time. Also, Kenny Omega will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay in a Wrestle Kingdom 17 rematch.

Main card

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

* MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

* SANADA (c) vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

* Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship

* Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

* CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in a men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament match

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito

* Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

