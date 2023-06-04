Bryan Danielson Challenges Kazuchika Okada To Match At Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is coming to Toronto on June 25, and a blockbuster showdown between two wrestling titans could feature at the cross-promotional event. Bryan Danielson has sent for Kazuchika Okada via a video package that was shown at NJPW Dominion, and in doing so, the AEW star has seemingly set up a dream match at the upcoming show.

The video shows Danielson in the desert, sporting a rucksack and going for a hike through the rocks. In the accompanying monologue, however, he makes it clear that it's time to find out who's the better wrestler between him and Okada, once and for all.

"For the last 10 years, I've heard people talk about how great you are. How you're the best wrestler of this generation. I've also heard in interviews, you've said that you want to wrestle me. That you want to fight me. Watching you, you're good. I know you're good. But I am the litmus test of great," Danielson said. "You wanna wrestle Brian Danielson? You call yourself 'The Rainmaker?' Well, you step in the ring with me, and you're getting into the f***ing desert. And there ain't gonna be no rain."

Okada has already accepted Danielson's challenge for a singles match, and it comes after he defeated two of the AEW star's Blackpool Combat Club teammates at this weekend's Dominion show. The event saw "The Rainmaker" team with Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Shota Umino.