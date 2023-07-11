Update On Current TV Rights Talks Between AEW And Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery has been as important to All Elite Wrestling's success since its founding in 2019 as any wrestler and it appears that WBD is looking to keep that relationship alive and well into 2024 and beyond.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW and WBD have been in talks for the past several months over extending AEW's media rights deal with the company and some sources believe an announcement could be made this fall. The report also states that WBD is looking for AEW content to be exclusive to its platforms, likely the reason why AEW pulled its "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" YouTube shows in favor of the Ring of Honor streaming show. WBD is reportedly not interested in ROH content outside of the integrated pay-per-views.

According to Fightful, AEW has been flexible with overruns and other WBD requests. The report also states that WBD has had unspecified influence over what and who is shown on AEW programming and who doesn't. AEW President Tony Khan has been tight-lipped on negotiations but is adamant that WBD has shown its appreciation to AEW and remains "fully committed."

WBD and AEW's negotiations come at a time when WWE is also negotiating its media rights fees with the owners of its current broadcast homes – NBCUniversal and FOX – as well as other companies. WWE recently has been rumored to be in talks with Disney over possibly airing programming on its networks, similar to the relationship the Disney-owned ESPN has with WWE's soon-to-be-sibling-company UFC. UFC and WWE agreed to merge earlier this year under UFC's parent company Endeavor.