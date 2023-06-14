Tony Khan Says WBD Deal Shows Its 'Fully Committed' To AEW, Remains Coy On Details

With "AEW Collision" debuting Saturday on TNT, and "AEW Dynamite" continuing to perform well on Wednesdays on TBS, it would seem all is rosy between AEW and those networks' parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery. That perception changed a bit, however, when a report emerged that WBD could be a dark horse for WWE TV rights, and that they didn't have to "stay exclusive to AEW." In an interview with John Pollack and Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about said report and doesn't appear to be worried about the situation.

"I don't want to talk too much about the contract we have with Warner Brothers Discovery, but I definitely have some pretty favorable things in there," Khan said. "And given the commitment that Warner Brothers Discovery is making for AEW with 'Collision' and 'Dynamite,' I think it really shows they're fully committed to AEW. We just also had 'AEW All Access' also launch on Max, in addition to being on TBS every Wednesday night, and on TNT every Friday and now every Saturday night." Khan was also asked about WBD CEO David Zaslav, and how much backing he was giving to AEW.

"I really believe David Zaslav is a very, very strong supporter of AEW," Khan said. "When he came in and said 'I want two more hours of AEW on Saturday nights,' that was one of the biggest votes of confidence that you could give us. And it was certainly very favorable for us to hear that he wanted that, and then to be able to deliver in very quick turnaround, and put together what I think is going to be a great, great show, with 'AEW Collision' every Saturday night."

