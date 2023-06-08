AEW Dynamite Rating Up In Key Demo But Down Slightly Overall Opposite NBA Finals

Last week, the Nielsen ratings for "AEW Dynamite" yielded a somewhat surprising set of numbers: For the post-Double or Nothing show, which was also the first show without NBA and/or NHL playoff competition in several weeks, the show was up overall and down in the "key demo" of adults aged 18 to 49 from the previous week, with most demographics down compared to recent trends, as well. With that in mind, how did they fare this week for a show that aired opposite game three of the NBA finals on ABC and, among other things, featured the start of the MJF-Adam Cole feud?

According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 7 "Dynamite" averaged 903,000 viewers across its two hours (down 2% from last week), approximately 430,000 of which were in the key demo (up 15% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.33 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "Dynamite" fourth place in ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals. The only cable shows to beat the AEW flagship were the Bravo trifecta of "Vanderpump Rules," "Watch What Happens Live," and "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

On ABC, the NBA game averaged 11,200,000 viewers and netted a 3.43 rating in 18 to 49.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Dynamite" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, the biggest percentage gains, like with Tuesday's "WWE NXT," were in the female viewer demos: Female viewers aged 12 to 34 were up 26% from the median, while women aged 18 to 49 were right behind it with a 25% increase. Adults aged 18 to 34 and male viewers aged 12 to 34 both saw some notable positive movement as well, each increasing 18% over the median. Everything else was within Nielsen's stated 10% margin of error, like total viewers still being up 5% over the median despite the 2% drop week over week.