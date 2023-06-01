AEW Dynamite Ratings Up Overall But Down In Key Demo For Post-Double Or Nothing Show

Being the post-Double or Nothing show and having no NHL or NBA playoff competition for the first time in weeks, Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was inevitably going to be an interesting one as far as the Nielsen ratings go. Indeed it was, as the results were mixed.

According to reporting from Wrestlenomics on Twitter and its Patreon page, the May 31 "Dynamite" averaged 923,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up nine percent from last week), approximately 374,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 11 percent from the prior week). The latter figure translates to a 0.29 rating in P18-49, up just one tick from the 0.28 the show has averaged most weeks of the playoff season. As of this writing, ShowbuzzDaily has not posted its rankings for Wednesday, so where "Dynamite" placed among the day's cable originals is not yet known.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Dynamite" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, the numbers get a lot more interesting. The biggest percentage changes were largely negative, with a 27 percent drop from the median in women aged 18 to 34, a 23 percent loss in women aged 35 to 49, a 22 percent dip in women aged 18 to 49, a 17 percent loss in adults aged 18 to 34, and a 14 percent deficit in men aged 18 to 34. The biggest percentage increase by far came in viewers outside of the P18-49 demo, which increased 26 percent from the median, followed by an 11 percent jump in total viewers and a ten percent improvement in men aged 35 to 49.