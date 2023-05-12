AEW's PPV Future Big Question In Upcoming New TV Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly set to announce a new TV deal and a brand-new TV show. However, the new agreement might also change the way that the company runs pay-per-views moving forward.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW and WBD's new deal could involve streaming, meaning that future pay-per-views could be exclusive to Discovery+ or MAX, similar to the New Japan World and TV Asahi setup.

The report also states that such an agreement could be profitable for AEW. The company's events tend to generate $2.5 million in revenue, so a streaming agreement for pay-per-views could guarantee a minimum of $15 million. Given that AEW charges $60 per pay-per-view in the United States, it wouldn't be worth giving up the current model unless WBD provides a strong financial incentive.

Furthermore, a streaming deal could potentially change the number of pay-per-views that Tony Khan's company holds each year. WWE, UFC, and Impact Wrestling hold 12 per year on their respective streaming networks, so AEW might increase their pay-per-view output if they move them to one of WBD's streaming services.