AEW & Warner Bros Discovery Reportedly Set To Announce New Exclusive TV Deal

All Elite Wrestling is currently on track to have a record-breaking attendance for All In in Wembley Stadium in August, and a new report suggests the hits will keep on coming.

According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, AEW and Warner Bros Discovery are set to announce a new TV rights deal as part of WBD's upfront presentations next week. AEW and WBD will reportedly announce the new deal, which is said to include an announcement about the forthcoming "AEW Collision" program, on May 17th in The Theater at Madison Square Garden, which is a part of the world-famous arena that was home base for AEW's competitor WWE as far back as it's days as the New York territory. There is no word on whether the new deal will include an increase in TV rights fees.