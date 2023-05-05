Chris Jericho Says 60,000 Tickets Have Been Sold For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

At a capacity of 90,000, Wembley Stadium stands as the largest sports venue in the United Kingdom, and in just over 72 hours, AEW has filled two-thirds of it. On Sunday, August 27, AEW will head across the pond to present All In in London, England. Pre-sales for the event started Tuesday morning, eventually wrapping up Thursday evening with more than 50,000 tickets sold.

AEW President Tony Khan then revealed that more seats would become available for the general sale, which began Friday. Hours into the public sale, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho shared an exciting update regarding the tally of tickets purchased.

"They said we couldn't do it ... and yet here we are at 60,000 tickets sold by the first day of general sales!! [AEW] has created a MONSTER...and I plan to lead the charge. See you in August [Wembley Stadium]!" he wrote on Instagram.