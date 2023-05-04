Tony Khan Announces Sales For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Have Reached 50,000

The number of tickets sold for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium continues to climb. Pre-sale for the August 27 event began on Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster, and within hours, more than 35,000 tickets were reportedly purchased. As the pre-sale starts to wind down, AEW President Tony Khan has provided an update on the numbers, stating that All In has now hit an impressive 50,000 tickets sold, generating a gate revenue of £5.2M ($6.5M USD) so far.

Khan also indicated that Wembley Stadium will be widening its seat availability as the general sale begins on Friday.