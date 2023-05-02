AEW All In Reportedly Sells Over 35,000 Tickets (So Far) In First Day Of Pre-Sale

When AEW President Tony Khan announced a month ago that the first AEW-branded All In event would be taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, the move shocked the wrestling world. On Tuesday, the initial pre-sale began at Ticketmaster, and early reports indicate that AEW's first show in a stadium of this size is on its way to being a huge success. Both Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com have reported that the initial presale has, so far, resulted in roughly 35,000 tickets being sold, with Johnson couching it as "upwards of 34-35,000" while citing "multiple sources."