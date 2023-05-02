Tony Khan Fires Back At ESPN Reporter's Claim About AEW All In And Wembley Stadium

It's always a good day when one sells more than 35,000 tickets for an event, and thus it has been a great day for Tony Khan, with AEW reaching that amount on the first day of pre-sales for AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium this Summer. One thing Khan isn't happy about, however, is misinformation. He took to Twitter to angrily dispel a claim made by ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, who stated that AEW was only looking to set up for 40,000 fans in Wembley this August. Khan also suggested that Coppinger may have a relationship with WWE higher up, Nick Khan.

"LIES," Khan tweeted. "What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass."

One post wasn't enough for Khan, who then fired off a longer an even longer tweet criticizing Coppinger.

"Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I'm just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that's so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood?" Khan asked.

Khan wasn't the only one in AEW to take issue with Coppinger. Shortly after his tweets, Cash Wheeler also took to twitter with some strong words for the ESPN reporter.

"Hearing this guy is a clown," Wheeler said. "Can't disclose sources, so please don't ask me to name names."

In terms of the All In attendance, Coppinger is indeed mistaken, as the seating chart for All In shows AEW is looking to fill as many seats as possible in Wembley.