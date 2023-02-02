AEW Reportedly Considering Its Own Streaming Service

If AEW has its way, 2023 is going to be a big year for the promotion. In addition to everything planned for both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage,"the company is expected begin negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery for their next TV rights deal, is reportedly planning on launching the video game "AEW Fight Forever," and will be holding live event tours. So really, fitting in a streaming service would be the next logical step.

It's also one AEW is apparently ready to make. Bloomberg is reporting that the promotion is considering launching their own streaming service, according to a source "familiar with management's thinking." The streaming service would likely be done with the help of Warner Brothers Discovery. No other information was given, indicating talks were only in the early stages. This is far from the first time AEW has been rumored to be starting a streaming service or seeking to secure a deal to appear on one, with AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan even admitting there had been talks between the promotion and HBO Max in the past. AEW to date has not wound up on that platform however, with talks quieting shortly after Warner Media merged with Discovery to form the current WBD conglomerate.

For now, fans will have to be content to get their AEW fixes from "Dynamite," which featured Samoa Joe regaining the TNT Championship from Darby Allin last night, and "Rampage" on Friday, which will also feature a title match. The Elite will defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The Firm's Ethan Page, Isaiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy.