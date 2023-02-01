Tony Khan Announces Start Of AEW House Show Schedule

After months of anticipation, Tony Khan has finally announced details on All Elite Wrestling's future house shows. A press release put forth by the company revealed that the upcoming "Live Events Series" will be known as "AEW House Rules", and will run "on select weekends in markets across the country." The first one will be held at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio on Saturday, March 18, with reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli all being promoted for the event.

The press release also included details about the tickets for the event, which will go on sale on February 3 at 10 AM ET. Details can be found on AEWTIX.com, with additional "show dates [to] be announced in the coming weeks." Furthermore, Khan expressed his excitement at seeing the promise of more house shows come to fruition.

"As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling who grew up attending house shows, AEW House Rules is an exciting next step in our journey, giving fans a new level of access to top-tier professional wrestling. We're always looking for meaningful ways to engage with our fans, and AEW House Rules will be a great way for them to connect with our incredible talent and experience AEW in an intimate setting."

The company has only held one other non-televised live event in its history. It was held on April 9, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, and was entitled "The House Always Wins." The show featured a Duval Street Fight, a TNT Championship match, and several tag team matches.