AEW held their first-ever non-televised live event on Friday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was called “The House Always Wins” and below are full results, along with photos that the company tweeted throughout the night:

* The Butcher won a Battle Royal to earn a main event title shot from TNT Champion Darby Allin (8 minutes, 48 seconds)

* Pinnacle’s MJF, Shawn Spears and FTR defeated Christopher Daniels, Dante Martin, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in eight-man action. (14 minutes, 30 seconds)

* Cody Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow in a Duval Street Fight. After the match, Factory member Anthony Ogogo attacked Cody. Before the match Cody gave his weight belt to a young fan (15 minutes, 47 seconds)

* Jade Cargill defeated Reka Tahaka (3 minutes, 30 seconds)

* Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico, Jack Evans and Max Caster in six-man action (11 minutes, 10 seconds)

* Eddie Kingston defeated Cezar Bononi (9 minutes, 20 seconds)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, and Ryo Mizunami defeated Britt Baker, The Bunny, Rebel not Reba, and Nyla Rose in six-woman action. Baker cut a heel promo before the match (14 minutes)

* PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal defeated AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa and Konosuke Takeshita in ten-man action (12 minutes, 25 seconds)

* TNT Champion Darby Allin retained over The Butcher in the main event. After the match, Allin cut a promo and gave his skateboard to a young fan

#DarkOrder are out first as we kick off #theHouseAlwaysWins with the Battle Royal to determine who challenges @DarbyAllin in the Main Event for the #TNTChampionship pic.twitter.com/pn87PfyyC6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021

#theButcher (@AndyComplains) wins #theHouseAlwaysWin Battle Royal in 8 minutes 48 seconds, and will face @DarbyAllin in the main event for the TNT Championship pic.twitter.com/6B7fONbIaA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021

#theHouseAlwaysWins – @Jade_Cargill picks up the quick win in 3 minutes and 30 seconds over #RekaTahaka pic.twitter.com/roJV23NjWN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021

Best Friends & @orangecassidy pick up the win in six man action against @AngelicoAAA, @JackEvans711 & @PlatinumMax in 11 minutes and 10 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/CNFDhW95D9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021

.@MadKing1981 Eddie Kingston got the win over @CezarBononi_ in 9 minutes 20 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/nte9F8fyH8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021