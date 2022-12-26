Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Doing More House Shows

AEW is looking for yet another way for their newer talent to get seasoned in the ring. Despite "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" as well as AEW's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and their talent being allowed to work independent dates, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer says that All Elite Wrestling might start producing more non-televised events.

"AEW's talking about doing more house shows," Melzter said on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," granted with a bit of concern. "It's a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable."

Meltzer thinks AEW would be better off forging a relationship similar to the one WWE had with Ohio Valley Wrestling as a place to send less-prepared talent for extra training, though Meltzer was quick to note that OVW is not a good fit for AEW. Meltzer suggested AEW talent Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall as perfect representatives to head what would essentially be a developmental program.

"Just run small shows with those guys so they get some matches in," Meltzer suggested, "and do very low budget shows, only expect 200-300 people, not unlike what NXT does on their road shows as opposed to national touring. I don't think it's in AEW's best interest to do national touring but they may try this year. They do need to get these guys and get their improvement level up."

Meltzer has a hard time fully predicting AEW's mindset. "Their future is so dependent on the TV deal," Meltzer said, remarking that television and streaming were going to be the company's lifeblood moving forward.