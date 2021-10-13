One of the things AEW President Tony Khan is frequently asked about is the arrival of the AEW video library to a streaming service. Appearing on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Khan revealed that the AEW library should be finding a home on a streaming service soon.

“I’m talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering,” Khan said. “I think there’s a great opportunity as I work with one of the great media companies in the world, and they have a lot of great ideas. So hopefully we can make a solution for the fans, because believe me, I get asked that question every day. It’s a great opportunity for us. I’ve been trying to build the library up.

“We’ve done a hundred and four episodes of Dynamite now. We’ve done ten plus PPV’s, the streaming specials. I have something no one’s ever seen before, The House Always Wins, which was a PPV level card with top stars of AEW in action. It was done in Jacksonville in front of the fans in the pandemic with open air, totally spaced out crowd. But it was something I’ve been saving. It’s a great show nobody’s seen and it’s going to be available. We’ve done that, the Dynamites, now we have the Rampage library building up. Thank you for asking that, because it’s going to be soon.”

Khan also talked about the goals he had for AEW and how they’ve met them sooner than he expected. He also set some other goals for AEW going forward.

“I think we’ve reached some even sooner than I would’ve thought,” Khan said. “I always wanted Dynamite to be the number one show on cable, and now we’ve done it many times. And I think this weekend, with Rampage, we’ve seen it reach number one, we’ve seen it finish in the top ten, top fifteen many times. And I think to be a consistent, top show would be a great goal for Rampage, so we could have two shows that are really strong. I would love to keep doing these strong PPV numbers. We’ve had great support, and you know, as a fan, when we do a PPV, we’re going to give you a great card, a great set of matches.”

Over the last several months, AEW has built a ton of momentum over acclaimed shows and the arrival of new stars like Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. Khan was asked how AEW plans to keep the momentum going forward.

“Stay tuned,” Khan said. “There’s so much yet to come. I think the return of Hangman this past week was such a huge step in that direction. Just seeing Hangman come back and to hear from him for the first time (in awhile) and now I think there’s a lot to see and hear from Hangman. And I can’t wait for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Title finally. It’s been a long time coming. Of course last year we had that Eliminator Tournament with Kenny Omega vs. Hangman in the final. Kenny won that match and went on to win the title from Jon Moxley under very dubious circumstances. I’m excited for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the World Title. I’m also excited for the Eliminator World Title Tournament for that number one contender spot. And we’ll do it again. Last year Kenny vs. Hangman was the final. Who will it be this year? That’ll be a great tournament and there’s a lot more to come.”

You can watch the full interview below.