After weeks of speculation, Daniel Bryan (aka Brian Danielson) finally made his debut at tonight’s AEW All Out.

Bryan’s WWE contract expired around late April/early May of this year and the former WWE star decided not to re-sign with the company. It was reported Bryan was looking for less dates with comparable money to WWE’s offer, along with the ability to wrestle in Japan.

Adam Cole also made his big debut at tonight’s show after becoming a free agent at the end of last month.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage in the main event and then cut a promo about how anybody that could beat him was either dead, retired, or not in AEW. Cole’s music hit and out he came to a big pop. Cole got in the ring to face-off with Omega and quickly superkicked Jungle Boy (who had come down to help Christian during a post-match beatdown).

Cole reunited with his friends and said The Elite was the most dominant group in pro wrestling. Omega then went to do his signature sign-off and Danielson’s music hit. He got into the ring and teamed up with Jurassic Express and Christian against The Elite (with Omega running out of the ring). The Elite was quickly cleared away as Danielson and the rest of his guys celebrated to close out the show.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight’s show!

You can check out highlights from the segment in the images below: