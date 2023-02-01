AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/1): TNT Championship Match, Adam Page Faces Jon Moxley, Thatcher Debuts

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for February 1, 2023!

It promises to be an exciting night of in-ring action with a stacked card being headlined by a No Holds Barred TNT Championship match. Darby Allin will once again put his title on the line, this time against the man he won it from in the first place, Samoa Joe. The two have traded one victory over the other, with this serving as a rubber match in their rivalry.

Elsewhere, Timothy Thatcher will be making his first-ever AEW appearance as MJF's handpicked opponent for Bryan Danielson. A defeat for the "American Dragon" would take him out of the AEW World Championship match at the upcoming Revolution event, and he does head into this one with an injured shoulder.

Konosuke Takeshita came out to the aid of Danielson last week after Brian Cage looked to destroy his arm, and now he will go one on one with the current ROH World Six-Man Champion in singles action.

The rivalry between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page is also set to continue tonight. Both men have one win each over the other, and in both the previous matches one of them has been left hurt as they now look to settle the score and prove who is best.

Another championship match that will be happening tonight will see Jade Cargill defend her TBS Championship against former "Baddie" Red Velvet, who will be aiming to end the undefeated streak of her former friend, as she attempts to take the title in the process.

Finally, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are set to be in tag team action, but their opponents are unknown. However, they have been dealing with issues revolving around the Gunn family recently, with Billy's sons circling them for a title shot.