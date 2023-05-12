Being The Elite & ROH Reportedly Not Expected To Be Part Of New AEW TV Deal WIth WBD

AEW's expected new television deal with Warner Bros Discovery is expected to encompass all television and streaming programming under the company banner; with two exceptions.

Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, neither Ring Of Honor nor "Being The Elite" will be involved in this deal. The reason is that ROH is considered a separate company that is different from AEW, despite the fact Tony Khan owns both. Meanwhile, the BTE YouTube channel is also expected to be kept separate because that property is owned by The Young Bucks. The deal will feature four hours of wrestling programming per week with "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage" and the rumored new two-hour Saturday show, plus any potential spinoffs such as "AEW All Access."