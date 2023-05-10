AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/10): Moxley Faces Omega Inside A Steel Cage, Two Title Matches

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for May 10, 2023.

Tonight will be headlined by a steel cage match as Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley are set to do battle once again. The two men have a long-standing history against each other but they have been part of wider issues lately between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, with those problems reaching a boiling point on this show.

Elsewhere the AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line in an Open House match as The House Of Black put their titles on the line against the team of Best Friends and Bandido. Meanwhile, the other member of that stable will also be defending his title on this show as Orange Cassidy will be facing Daniel Garcia in an International Championship match.

There will also be a no holds barred match from the women's division as Anna Jay A.S. and Julia Hart look to finally settle their issues against each other.

Claudio Castagnoli will be competing against Rey Fenix in a double jeopardy match. If Castagnoli wins he will challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside any partner of his choice, but if Fenix wins then he will be able to compete against Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

Finally, fans can expect to hear from both Christian Cage and FTR. Cage is expected to address Wardlow after he made it clear he wants the TNT Championship, while FTR will be responding to the challenge given to them by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.