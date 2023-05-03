AEW Dark, Elevation Reportedly Coming To An End As Collision Prepares To Debut

Two AEW shows are reportedly ending in the wake of a new one debuting. Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer reported via Twitter on Wednesday that "AEW Dark: Elevation" and "AEW Dark" have come to an end, at least for now. This is part of a deal that will see "AEW Collision" debut as a new Saturday show, and all AEW content will air exclusively on Warner Brothers-Discovery properties going forward. Zarian notes that Ring of Honor, which streams on ROH HonorClub, will not be affected by this deal.

"Dark" has aired on AEW's YouTube channel on Tuesday nights since 2019 shortly after "Dynamite" premiered. "Dark: Elevation" was added to AEW's lineup in March 2021 and streamed on Monday nights. In recent years, "Dark: Elevation" was taped on the road prior to "Dynamite" airing, while AEW held periodic television tapings for "Dark" at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Both YouTube shows were primarily used to showcase new talent competing against members of AEW's roster. The bouts allowed AEW officials to take a look at independent talent around the country that could potentially join the company while allowing their active roster members to pick up wins and get television reps in.

Meanwhile, AEW has yet to make an official announcement regarding "Collision," which has all but confirmed to be debuting on a Saturday in June and will be headlined by the returning CM Punk. There have also been rumors of AEW implementing a brand split of sorts, but that also has not been confirmed. In the midst of all this news, it appears "AEW Rampage" will remain on Friday nights on TNT unless otherwise stated.