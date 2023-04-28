AEW Collision Launch Set To Feature Major Debut Or Return In Addition To CM Punk

The hype for AEW's hotly-rumored Saturday night show, reportedly set to be called "AEW Collision," continues to build. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, another major debut or return is set to take place when the show premieres on June 17 in addition to the already-rumored CM Punk. While AEW has yet to even confirm the existence of "Collision," the company has a date booked at Chicago's United Center on the day in question, and future Saturday events continue to be scheduled. The current belief is that CM Punk will act as one of the anchors of the new series, with a possible roster split dividing talent between "Collision" and "AEW Dynamite."

While there's no word yet on who the surprise debut or return could be, the options are plentiful. Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is currently a free agent with close ties to individuals in the company, while Mercedes Mone reportedly only has one date left on her contract with Bushiroad, leaving her free to sign wherever she might like in the near future.

Punk has been absent from AEW programming since he suffered an injury at September's All Out pay-per-view, tearing his left triceps in a match that saw him reclaim the AEW World Championship. Punk then made a number of controversial statements at the post-show media scrum, and a physical altercation involving Punk, producer Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson reportedly took place shortly thereafter. Punk was then stripped of the AEW World Championship, while Omega and the Jackson brothers were stripped of the AEW World Trios Championship.