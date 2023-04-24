Mercedes Mone Reportedly Only Has One Show Left In Her NJPW Deal, No STARDOM Dates

While it has been reported that Mercedes Moné has reached an agreement to work more dates for Bushiroad companies New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom, no conclusive evidence had emerged regarding just how long the extension ran for. Now, new information suggests that Moné's extension may be short-term instead of long-term.

Fightful Select has learned from people in Mone's camp that the former IWGP Women's Champion has no more dates with Stardom, and only one more date with NJPW, scheduled to be the Resurgence event in Long Beach, California on May 21. While future dates for NJPW in Japan weren't dismissed, it was noted that none were planned as of now, which would effectively make Moné a free agent following her Resurgence appearance.

Despite that, things appear to be rosy between Moné and the Bushiroad promotions, with both sides being open to doing business again in the future. Those in Stardom, in particular, appear to be thrilled with Moné's recent work with Mayu Iwatani in the promotion and believe Mone helped boost Stardom's business. Due to that, however, it's expected that a "bigger renegotiation" would be required to obtain Moné's services for her to appear in Stardom again.

As has been the case after previous reports of Moné's contract status with Bushiroad, speculation will now turn to where she could wind up following her Resurgence appearance, with WWE (where she worked as Sasha Banks for over a decade) and AEW serving as the leading candidates. Whether Moné would entertain joining either promotion is unknown, as it was noted she is currently working on TV and film projects, in addition to her wrestling commitments.