Mercedes Mone's Next NJPW Appearance Announced For Resurgence On May 21

Although Mercedes Mone lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani over the weekend, the former WWE star has made it clear that she's intent on sticking around in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM, and it's now been confirmed when and where she'll be in action next. After signing an extension with Bushiroad, the parent company of both promotions, Mone's next appearance with NJPW has been announced for Resurgence on May 21 in Long Beach, California. The company is advertising that Mone will have a match at the event, but no opponent has been announced thus far.

Mone's title loss came at the STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom event yesterday, with Iwatani pinning the former WWE star to become the third-ever IWGP Women's Champion. In yesterday's post-show press conference, Mone made it clear that she wanted a chance to regain the title with a rematch against Iwatani soon. Mone held the championship for 64 days after defeating inaugural champion KAIRI this past February at NJPW Battle in the Valley — her return match following last year's WWE walk-out.

Though Mone initially signed a short-term contract with Bushiroad, her recent extension, along with comments stating that she sees Japan as her new home, seem to indicate that the former five-time "WWE Raw" Women's Champion will be performing in NJPW and STARDOM for quite a while. Fans hoping to see "The Boss" wrestling in the United States again will have to look out for additional NJPW shows on American soil or hope for potential appearances on upcoming joint-promotion events such as AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door or Impact Wrestling's Multiverse United collaboration with NJPW.