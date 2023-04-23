Mercedes Mone Demands Rematch After IWGP Women's Title Loss

Mercedes Moné looks to cash in a rematch following her loss to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom show. Earlier today, Moné's reign as IWGP Women's Champion came to a shocking end as "The Icon of STARDOM" delivered a powerful dragon-suplex to secure the three count on "The CEO."

Despite her loss, Moné is hellbent on reclaiming her throne. After the event concluded, Moné spoke candidly during the post-show press conference, admitting she was initially devastated by the match result. More than anything, Moné was furious. As Moné held an icepack to her forehead, she revealed a giant welt had developed there after her battle with Iwatani. Moné would not let that deter her from achieving her next goal though — recapturing the IWGP Women's Championship.

"Mayu-san, you are not the Undertaker and I promise you the next time I'm here in STARDOM, you will be a dead b*tch because I want one more chance, one more opportunity to get back my IWGP Women's Championship!" Moné exclaimed.

Initial reports suggested that Moné's contract with Bushiroad (the parent company of both NJPW and STARDOM) was slated to expire this weekend, but now, it appears she will be staying a little while longer as Moné reportedly signed an extension very recently. In wake of this news, Moné announced the next stop on her world tour will be NJPW Resurgence, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 21 in Long Beach, California. Moné also mentioned she'd be headed to her "cousin's house" that weekend as well, referring to rapper Snoop Dogg. While Moné's appearance at Resurgence is confirmed, it remains to be seen if NJPW will approve her rematch request.