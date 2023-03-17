Mercedes Mone Reportedly Has No More Bushiroad Dates After April

Even though she's only had a grand total of one match since agreeing to dates with both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom, it's safe to say the move has been a good one for Mercedes Mone and the parent company of both promotions, Bushiroad. And yet, it appears that the beautiful relationship between the conglomerate and the current IWGP Women's Champion could be a short one.

According to Dave Meltzer in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone has no more dates agreed to for New Japan or Stardom following Stardom's upcoming Yokohama Arena show on April 23. As such, unless an agreement for more dates, or a full time contract is reached, Mone will once again enter the free agent market.

While Mone's match at Yokohama hasn't been announced yet, in part due to an upcoming title defense against Stardom's AZM, it is believed she will be defending the IWGP Women's Title against top Stardom star Mayu Iwatani. As such, the result of that match would appear to be telling regarding Mone's future, as a loss would indicate she will be leaving, while a victory would suggest an agreement for more dates with New Japan and Stardom.

Mone previously spent 10 years in the WWE as Sasha Banks, where she main evented Night One of WrestleMania 37, and won a combined seven WWE Women's Championships and three WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Should she depart New Japan, there would be obvious speculation regarding a potential WWE return for Mone, though she would likely draw interest from other promotions, including AEW.