Latest News On Mercedes Mone's Next STARDOM Appearance

Mercedes Moné is reportedly set to make the most money any woman ever has wrestling for STARDOM next month when the Japanese women's wrestling promotion hosts its biggest show ever at the Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa.

In the latest edition of the weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that Moné (fka WWE's Sasha Banks) will be living up to her new ring name by "getting the most money for a STARDOM show of anyone in history."

Moné, the current IWGP Women's Champion, is reportedly scheduled to appear at STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom event on April 23 in Kanagawa and will defend her world title against two-time World of STARDOM and Wonder of STARDOM champion Mayu Iwatani. However, Meltzer noted that Stardom is unable to officially promote Mone's match with Iwatani until after April 8, just 15 days before the biggest show in the promotion's history. Meltzer noted the hiccup in the announcement is "because of tradition" and that Mone is also scheduled to defend her IWGP Women's Championship on April 8 against the High Speed Champion, AZM.

Meltzer reported back in December that STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom event next month will be the biggest show in the promotion's history, as well as being the biggest Japanese-based women's pro wrestling show in decades. The event, which Stardom has planned to feature several crossover stars with other promotions, is already shaping up to be a monumental one: In addition to Moné's title defense against Iwatani, STARDOM wrestler Himeka announced she will be retiring at the show, while WWE alumnus KAIRI has been teasing a mystery partner will be joining her.