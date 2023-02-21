Stardom Star AZM Challenges Mercedes Mone To IWGP Women's Championship Match

In her first ever New Japan Pro-Wrestling match at Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Mone emerged victorious over KAIRI, capturing the IWGP Women's Championship in the process. And now it appears the former Sasha Banks has her first challenger for the title.

At a World Wonder Ring Stardom press conference held yesterday, Stardom High Speed Champion AZM addressed Mone's victory, as well as comments Mone has made regarding interest in wrestling the 20-year-old wrestler. AZM then went on to declare that she would be the first challenge for Mone's IWGP Women's Title.

A couple of hours later, Mone was made aware of AZM's comments, and appeared to accept the challenge on Twitter.

"You're gonna love the taste of #Mone," Mone tweeted. "#STARDOM."

While Mone and AZM have both seemingly agreed to the match, as of this writing, it has not officially been confirmed by either Stardom or New Japan. Should the match be made, it's expected the match would take place at either New Japan's Sakura Genesis event at Sumo Hall on April 8, or Stardom's event at Yokohama Arena on April 23, two events Mone is reportedly scheduled for.

While Mone had a long history with KAIRI dating back to their time in the WWE, this would be her first ever in ring encounter with AZM. In addition to her two reigns as High Speed Champion, AZM is also a former three time Artist of Stardom Chapion, having held the titles twice with HZK and Io Shirai, and once with Momo Wantanabe and Utami Hayashishita.