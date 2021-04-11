SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Bianca Belair with pyro. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is out next. WWE also uses drones to form their logos in the air. Banks hits the ring and raises the title on the apron as fireworks explode around the top of the stadium. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Banks is emotional but Belair is visibly crying as the bell hits. They nod at each other and get serious before locking up. They take it to the corner and Banks backs off, showing off. Fans do dueling chants now. They lock up again and Banks drops Belair. Belair kips up and talks trash in her face. They shove each other now. Belair ends up catching a leap frog but Banks turns it into a roll-up attempt. Banks dodges a standing moonsault and they go at it with more back and forth action. They talk more trash and Banks kicks Belair in the stomach.

They tangle and Banks sends Belair to the floor, then follows up with the baseball slide. Belair fights in from the apron but Banks drops her neck over the top rope. Banks sends Belair back to the floor and the referee counts. Banks runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive for a pop, but Belair stands right up and she’s carrying Banks now. Belair powers Banks up and presses her high in the air, walking up the steel steps with her. Belair dumps Banks back into the ring. Fans cheer her on for that impressive sequence.

Belair shakes her head and charges and Belair misses. Banks dropkicks Belair for 2. Belair with a shoulder tackle. Belair scoops Banks and does squats while talking trash. She slams her but Banks blocks another moonsault. Banks controls Belair by her long hair now, kicking her and then hitting a running knee for a close 2 count.

Banks mounts Belair and unloads with strikes, showing some frustration. Banks keeps on and the referee has to warn her as she works Belair around the ring. Banks grounds Belair now with a knee in her back. Banks uses the arms to tighten it as the referee checks on Belair. Banks ends up missing the double knees as Belair catches her. Belair launches Banks to the mat and she lands hard. Banks tries to use the long hair again but Belair uses her own hair to pull Banks into the ring post. Banks charges with double knees into the barrier but Belair moves and Banks lands hard. They both make it back in right before the 10 count.

Belair with a vertical suplex now, holding it in the air and using the top ropes to keep slingshotting her back up. Banks fights with knees to the head but Belair raises her again and finally dropping her. They’re both down now. They get up at the same time. Banks drops Belair. More back and forth now. Belair levels Banks and runs over her with shoulders, then a dropkick. Belair kips up for a pop. Belair with a running standing Shooting Star Press. Belair with a big shoulder thrust into the corner now as the referee warns her. Banks kicks her to get out of the corner. Belair grabs Banks and hits the Glam Slam in the middle of the ring.

Belair goes to the top for the big 450 Splash but Banks gets her knees up and Belair lands hard. More back and forth now. Banks with a kick to the face. Banks charges again and leaps for a hurricanrana but Belair turns it into a powerbomb. She holds it and powers back up for another powerbomb, stacking Banks for a 1 count. Belair powers up for a third powerbomb but Banks counters and slams Belair face-first into the mat. Banks with kicks and a knee in the corner. They go on and Banks counters a big move with a springboard tornado DDT for 2.

Banks shows some frustration now. Banks goes to the top for the Frogsplash and awkwardly hits it, like she may have went for the Meteora and changed it in mid-air. Belair kicks out at 2. Belair goes to the apron for a breather but Banks follows and keeps control. Banks takes it to the floor and launches Belair into the steel steps. Banks stops to rant at the announcers. She comes back in with Belair. Belair blocks the Bank Statement. Banks still takes her down and turns a submission into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Belair screams out and tries to get the bottom rope but Banks keeps her locked.

They tangle more on the mat but Belair gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Banks takes full advantage of the count. Banks holds Belair and talks trash in her face now. This angers Belair, who takes Banks to the corner and stomps away. Belair takes Banks to the top now as fans cheer her on. Belair climbs up for the superplex but Banks fights back, sending Belair to the mat. Belair goes for the flipping kick into the corner but Banks hits her. Banks has Belair stuck upside down in the corner now. Banks poses on the top rope and goes for the double stomp but has to roll through, possibly tweaking her knee. Banks charges in the corner with the double knees but she hits hard after Belair pulls herself up to avoid it.

Belair pulls herself to the top and hits the 450 Splash but Banks kicks out right before the 3 count. Belair awkwardly freaks out and can’t believe Banks kicked out. Graves says she may have been emotionally destroyed there. Belair scoops Banks for the KOD but Banks lands on her feet, pulling Belair’s hair. Belair pulls back and gets control of it. Banks charges but Belair whips her hard with the hair in the chest. The sound rings out across the stadium.

Banks blocks the KOD and jumps for the Backstabber, but that is also blocked. Belair comes back and hits the KOD for the pin in the middle of the ring to win the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair

