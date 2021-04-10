Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

America The Beautiful Performance: Bebe Rexha

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Opener: WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins