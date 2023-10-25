AEW Dynamite Results (10/25): MJF Faces Robinson, Two Title Matches, Okada In Action

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" starts with MJF backstage with Renee Paquette. Roderick Strong appears and says he will help him with his Bullet Club Gold problem, but MJF just rolls him away. He then says he is coming to deal with his Jay White problem, and he has a bullet with Juice Robinson's name on it, but then the camera switches to the mystery devil mask which simply nods along.

When the bell rings MJF immediately takes Robinson down and begins stomping away on him in the corner as he then launches him into the barricade and over the timekeeper's table. He then catapults Robinson face-first into the ring post which busts him open as the AEW World Champion then slams him off the steel stairs. However, he then gets distracted by The Gunns, and that allows Robinson to trip him into the stairs as he then DDT's MJF onto the apron.

Robinson slowly remains in control while Jay White comes out to watch from the commentary table. However, when The Gunns try to distract the official MJF uses his scarf to choke Robinson which he follows with some clotheslines and a bodyslam. MJF then nails the Kangaroo Kick, but as he tries to dive out of the ring The Gunns trip him which allows Robinson to return with a big boot.

MJF then avoids another big boot but he then gets spat on and powerbombed, only for MJF to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Robinson avoids the Heat Seeker, but MJF dives out of the ring to wipe out The Gunns. He then catches Robinson in the ring skirt as he rakes Robinson in the eyes, but Robinson hits the Juice Is Loose back inside the ring, yet MJF kicks out once more.

The Gunns end up distracting the official which allows Robinson to try to use his ring, but MJF clocks him with the real Dynamite Diamond Ring and then the Heat Seeker to retain.

Winner: MJF

After the match, The Gunns attack MJF until The Kingdom turns up to try and help, only for them to be sent out of the ring. The Acclaimed then hit the ring and chase Bullet Club Gold away. White tells MJF he will never get his hand on his title again. The Gunns then challenge for an ROH World Tag Team title shot, and MJF agrees to it at Full Gear, while also saying next week it'll be an eight-man tag team match and he will get his triple B back.

Roderick Strong then says MJF will obviously pick them, but MJF tells him to roll off a cliff. Max Caster then says that means he will pick them, but MJF says he wouldn't tag with him even if his body was on fire. Caster says that means there's a chance and he wants to scissor, but MJF just shuts them.

Kenny Omega then appears and makes it clear he wants an AEW World Championship shot. MJF says they can do it this Saturday night at "AEW: Collision."