AEW WrestleDream 2023 Live Coverage (10/1): Cage Faces Allin, Danielson Battles Zack Sabre Jr.
The first-ever edition of AEW WrestleDream is set to kick off tonight on PPV, broadcast live from Seattle, Washington's Climate Pledge Arena at 8pm ET, with a "Zero Hour" preshow starting at 7pm ET.
Tonight's show, which is in honor of Antonio Inoki, is set to be headlined by Christian Cage and Darby Allin, with the two men battling out for the TNT Championship. After many ups and downs tonight each man gets to prove they are the better legitimate wrestler.
Meanwhile, a true wrestling dream match will be taking place as Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. go one-on-one in what promises to be a technically sound match.
Tony Khan has been promising that tonight is the end of an era and the start of a new one, therefore fans will find out what exactly he has been alluding to this evening.
Here is the full card for tonight's show:
* Zero-Hour: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. TMDK (AEW World Trios Championship Match)
* Zero-Hour: Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Zero-Hour: Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne
* Zero-Hour: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena, & Billie Starkz
* Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (ROH World Tag Team Championship Handicap Match)
* Chris Jericho & The Golden Lovers vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, & Sammy Guevara
* Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta
* The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. The Gunns (#1 Contendership Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships)
* FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)
* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart (TBS Championship Match)
* Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (ROH World & NJPW Strong Championships Match)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match)
Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena, & Billie Starkz
Tony Khan kicks off the show to honor Antonio Inoki with Rocky Romero, Katsuyori Shibata, and some of Inoki's family.
Billie Starkz kicks things off with Mercedes Martinez, but the Shane Taylor Promotions star immediately takes control, bringing in Diamante who launches herself in with a dropkick in the corner. Athena tags herself in and she and Starkz work together to get rid of Martinez as Athena then German suplexes Diamante. The ladies then both dive out of the ring, but as Athena brings Diamante back in she scrambles and tags in Shane Taylor.
Athena wants to fight him but it isn't allowed so Keith Lee tags in. The two big men showcase their strength until Lee picks up the pace with a hurricanrana, but then he ends up having to deal with Lee Moriarty which allows Taylor to connect with a cheap shot. Moriarty then tags in and aggressively attacks Lee, but he manages to throw him away to tag in Satoshi Kojima.
He mows down Moriarty and unloads machine gun chops in the corner and he then DDT's him but Diamante breaks it up. Starkz gets rid of her while Athena sacrifices herself as Martinez charges in. They then brawl while Taylor headbutts Kojima. Lee responds to that by slamming the big man down to the mat. Moriarty then gets caught with the O-Face by Athena as Lee follows up by slamming him down to the mat while Kojima nails a lariat.
Winners: Keith Lee, Satoshi Kajima, Athena, & Billie Starkz
