AEW WrestleDream 2023 Live Coverage (10/1): Cage Faces Allin, Danielson Battles Zack Sabre Jr.

The first-ever edition of AEW WrestleDream is set to kick off tonight on PPV, broadcast live from Seattle, Washington's Climate Pledge Arena at 8pm ET, with a "Zero Hour" preshow starting at 7pm ET.

Tonight's show, which is in honor of Antonio Inoki, is set to be headlined by Christian Cage and Darby Allin, with the two men battling out for the TNT Championship. After many ups and downs tonight each man gets to prove they are the better legitimate wrestler.

Meanwhile, a true wrestling dream match will be taking place as Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. go one-on-one in what promises to be a technically sound match.

Tony Khan has been promising that tonight is the end of an era and the start of a new one, therefore fans will find out what exactly he has been alluding to this evening.

Here is the full card for tonight's show:

* Zero-Hour: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. TMDK (AEW World Trios Championship Match)

* Zero-Hour: Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Zero-Hour: Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

* Zero-Hour: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena, & Billie Starkz

* Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (ROH World Tag Team Championship Handicap Match)

* Chris Jericho & The Golden Lovers vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, & Sammy Guevara

* Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

* The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. The Gunns (#1 Contendership Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships)

* FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart (TBS Championship Match)

* Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (ROH World & NJPW Strong Championships Match)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match)