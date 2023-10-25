AEW Files To Trademark Name For Potential Future PPV

Like a horror movie franchise after a little box office success, the AEW pay-per-view schedule is expanding. The promotion has already run more PPV events in 2023 than any other year, having added WrestleDream and All In to a schedule that already included Revolution, Double or Nothing, AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, All Out, and Full Gear, and a new trademark suggests another PPV could soon be joining the lineup.

AEW recentluy filed to trademark the name "Worlds End," which is listed as covering "the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances," as well as production and distribution methods related to "the field of wrestling." A supposedly legitimate screenshot of the application suggests the trademark was filed on Wednesday.

No information was included regarding when or how the "Worlds End" name could be used. As of this writing, the last PPV event scheduled to be held under the direction of AEW owner Tony Khan is Ring of Honor Final Battle, which will take place in Garland, Texas on December 15, airing exclusively on Honor Club. Despite that, rumors over the last several weeks have suggested the possibility of another AEW PPV taking place at the end of December, though the promotion has yet to confirm such news.

For now, AEW will continue to promote its upcoming PPV, Full Gear, scheduled for November 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Thus far, the only match scheduled for the show is an AEW World Championship contnst, as MJF will put his title on the line against Bullet Club Gold leader "Switchblade" Jay White.