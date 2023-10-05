MJF Accepts Jay White's Challenge For AEW World Championship Match At Full Gear

AEW has woken up from its WrestleDream and is now on the road to Full Gear.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jay White attacked AEW World Champion MJF and stole the AEW title from the "People's Scumbag." The attack followed Bullet Club Gold demanding answers for the attack on White last week, which was carried out by a group of masked men, one of which wore MJF's trademark devil mask. MJF is adamant that he didn't attack White last week, claiming that his trademark mask was stolen. After delivering Bladerunner to MJF and absconding with the title belt, White challenged MJF to a world title match at AEW Full Gear on November 18 in Inglewood, CA's Kia Forum. The furious champion accepted White's challenge.

Should MJF retain the title on Novemeber 18, he will become the first AEW World Champion to hold the title for a full year, as he won the belt on November 19, 2022, at last year's edition of the gear-themed PPV, where he defeated Jon Moxley.