AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (9/27): MJF And Adam Cole Address Fans, Page & Strickland Contract Signing

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for September 27, 2023!

Tonight will be the go-home episode of the Wednesday night show ahead of this weekend's first-ever AEW WrestleDream event and is set to feature a fatal four-way match between participants in the upcoming tag team bout this weekend.

Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Austin Gunn, and Matt Jackson will all compete against each other in a bid to build some momentum ahead of the PPV where they will battle again, this team with their partners to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Fans will also get to hear from the ROH World Tag Team Champions tonight as well, with Adam Cole and MJF set to address the fans. This comes after Cole seemingly got injured last week on his way to the ring, with his future expected to be spoken about, including whether or not he can compete this Sunday.

Julia Hart faces Willow Nightingale tonight as the House Of Black star attempts to keep her recent undefeated streak going before challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship this weekend.

Another match that will be getting built up tonight is the upcoming TNT Championship encounter between Christian Cage and Darby Allin. They're set to finally bring their rivalry to an end at WrestleDream, but first, they will have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross.

Finally, Adam "Hangman" Page and Swerve Strickland will make their match official as they are going to be doing a contract signing this evening.

