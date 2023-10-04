AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 10/4: Adam Copeland Talks, Nick Jackson Faces Rey Fenix

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for October 4, 2023!

Tonight's episode is the fourth anniversary of AEW's flagship show and will see the 'new era' kickstart with Adam Copeland making his debut on the show. After his shocking appearance at AEW's WrestleDream the former WWE Superstar is set to appear to deliver his mission statement now he has joined the company. Copeland opted to go against his long-time friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage, by attacking Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus, with the fallout from that situation set to take place.

Elsewhere, Nick Jackson will be getting the chance to showcase his singles abilities once again as he will compete for the AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix. However, the champion is not walking into this match at 100% after several injury issues in recent weeks. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks could also reveal when they want to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Coming off Sunday's PPV Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are set to team up once again, hoping to pick up a better result this time around. They will face Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara, who are fresh from defeating their opponents at the event.

Last week saw the start of a rivalry between Jay White and MJF. White made it clear he wanted a title shot, but at the end of the night, he was attacked by a mystery group led by someone in MJF's devil mask. While the AEW World Champion has denied it was him, the rest of the Bullet Club Gold members will address the situation tonight.

