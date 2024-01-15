Why The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Reportedly Won't Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

Ever since The Rock made his surprise return to WWE on the New Year's Day edition of "WWE Raw," speculation about him competing against Roman Reigns has been rife. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," that match will not occur at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

The show, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia, is going to be a major stadium PLE, and that has led to some fans wondering if the "People's Champion" would try to sit at the head of the table and face the "Tribal Chief" in the land down under. However, Reigns is not currently slated to be on the show in any capacity. Still, that doesn't mean the idea of them competing against each other is completely off the table, with Meltzer presuming the match will happen at WWE WrestleMania 40 — although he does not know that.

Reigns not competing at Elimination Chamber might surprise some, given that it is a major international show, and he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, it's not the only PLE he isn't expected to be part of, as Meltzer confirmed that Reigns is not going to be involved at WWE Backlash in Paris, France, either. That event will take place on May 4.

Reigns' next scheduled match will be at the WWE Royal Rumble, where he defends his title against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a fatal four-way match. He is then set to compete against someone at WrestleMania, with Meltzer speculating his next matches after that could be in Saudi Arabia and WWE SummerSlam.