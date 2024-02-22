Will The Rock Be At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Triple H Offers An Answer

With this weekend's Elimination Chamber event coming up, WWE fans are wondering if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make a surprise appearance at the Australian Premium Live Event. Rock has already said he won't be there, but as is tradition in professional wrestling, that could mean that he will be there and doesn't want to ruin the surprise. However, in a new interview with 92.9's "Xav & Michelle For Breakfast" in Perth, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque doubled down on Rock's comments, saying adamantly that Rock will not be in Perth for the event.

"You are not [going to see The Rock at Elimination Chamber]. I'm not gonna spin that because I don't want people expecting that and not see that. The show will be spectacular, I believe when it's done, nobody will miss The Rock," Levesque said. "As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. We have him for a lot of events, unfortunately this was not one of them." Despite the lack of Johnson, Levesque was clear that there will still be surprises at the show and promises the kind of spectacle that WWE fans have come to expect from the company's international Premium Live Events.

Johnson returned to WWE in January, laying out former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, and then joined the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors. Johnson had initially stepped up to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but Cody Rhodes is now slotted for the match after backlash from WWE fans. It is not clear what Rock's participation at WrestleMania will look like.