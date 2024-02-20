Raquel Rodriguez Returns To Action On WWE Raw, Enters Elimination Chamber Battle Royal

Appearing for the first time since late November, Raquel Rodriguez outlasted 18 other superstars — including a sneaky Chelsea Green last — to win a battle royal on "WWE Raw," earning the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the titular premium live event this weekend.

PWInsider reported last week that Jade Cargill was originally slated to earn the last spot in the Chamber, but that plans had changed. Cargill signed with WWE in September last year and appeared on all of "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT," as well as on premium live events, before making her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble. She fared well in the event, with a pair of eliminations and finishing in the final three, but was eliminated by Liv Morgan in the match eventually won by Bayley. Cargill most recently appeared on "SmackDown," seemingly in negotiations with GM Nick Aldis, though no official television home has been made clear to this point.

Rodriguez, who last appeared on "Raw" before Thanksgiving, had a dominant showing in the battle royal, eliminating a match-high seven participants. The final four appeared to be Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Michin, but after Baszler and Stark dumped Michin, and Rodriguez tossed both tag team partners, Green, who had apparently been hiding, rolled back in the ring and attacked Rodriguez from behind. It was not to be, however, as Rodriguez countered and eliminated Green to punch her ticket to Perth.