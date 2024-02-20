WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/19 - Last Chance Battle Royal, Cody Rhodes Vs. Drew McIntyre & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 19, 2024, coming to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California!

Over the course of the past few weeks, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch have secured their spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber this coming Saturday. Tonight, the final competitor will be determined in a Last Chance Battle Royal, with Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green, Michin, and Zelina Vega being among those set to participate.

Speaking of Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre will be squaring off against United States Champion Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. However, before he does, he will be going one-on-one with Cody Rhodes as he looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout. McIntyre and Rhodes are no strangers to one another, having first come face-to-face in the ring in 2010 and previously holding the WWE Tag Team Championship together that same year.

Ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in Perth Australia, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be joining forces with their fellow Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to take on #DIY, R-Truth, and The Miz. While issues between Judgment Day, #DIY, and Awesome Truth have been mounting, Truth has been looking to become a member of Judgment Day over the past few weeks. That was, until this past Friday when he helped the aforementioned Owens defeat Dominik to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber.

GUNTHER will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Jey Uso. Jey confronted GUNTHER while he celebrated his record breaking 600+ days as titleholder two weeks ago, getting into a verbal exchange with him before things turned physical.

Additionally, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable will be squaring off with Ivar in a rematch from the January 22 episode of "Raw".