Backstage Update On Jade Cargill's Status For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's second main roster Premium Live Event of 2024 is fast approaching, as fans in Australia will bare witness to Elimination Chamber on February 24. Both the men and women of WWE will enter the unforgiving structure as they hope to earn themselves a championship match at WrestleMania 40 in April. However, one person who might not be entering the chamber is Jade Cargill.

According to PWInsider Elite, Cargill is no longer slated for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. She is scheduled to be at this week's edition of "WWE Smackdown," where a battle royal will take place to decide who will earn the last spot in the bout. PWInsider had heard there might be changes to the original plan, which would have been Cargill winning the battle royal and earning the last spot, but like all things in wrestling, nothing is certain and WWE might pivot. The company will be taping the February 23 "Smackdown" (the episode where the battle royal will reportedly take place) this week, as the performers booked for the show in Perth will be heading there after the February 19 "WWE Raw."

Cargill made her official debut for WWE in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble, where she entered at number 28 and made it to the final three, eliminating both Nia Jax and a returning Naomi along the way. She had originally signed with WWE in September 2023 after finishing up her time with AEW earlier that month. She made a number of appearances on "Raw," "Smackdown," and "WWE NXT" in the weeks after her signing, but didn't see in-ring action until the turn of the new year.