Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Elimination Chamber 2024

In less than two weeks, WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is set to take place, featuring two of the titular gimmick matches as well as a slew of additional action. Three of the spots in the Women's Elimination Chamber match have been filled, two more will be on this week's "WWE SmackDown," and the company announced a battle royale on next week's "WWE Raw" to claim the final position.

According to Dave Meltzer on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," the company has planned on Jade Cargill occupying the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. However, Meltzer was unclear on whether or not the announced "Last Chance Battle Royale" indicated that their plans had changed. If so, the reporter said it would be a sign that WWE has developed "cold feet" regarding Cargill.

The winner of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. So far, the announced participants in the match include Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. Meltzer's belief that Cargill is planned for the match is supported by another report that emerged yesterday, claiming that the Women's Elimination Chamber will include Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in addition to Cargill and the previously announced wrestlers.

Cargill made her official debut in last month's WWE Royal Rumble after first signing with WWE last September. In the interim, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque stated that Cargill had been undergoing additional training at the WWE Performance Center to get ready for her debut.

In the Royal Rumble match, Cargill was one of the final competitors in the ring, seemingly indicating plenty of confidence on WWE's end. For now, it remains very possible that Cargill wrestles her second WWE match next week on "Raw," picking up a victory and advancing to the Australian premium live event later this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.