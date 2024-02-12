Women's Elimination Chamber Match Participants Reportedly Revealed Ahead Of WWE PLE

While Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship is set for WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley is currently waiting to see who will challenge her for the Women's World Championship come April. That will change at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, where six women will face off to earn the right to challenge the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania, with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair having already qualified thanks to victories over Shayna Bazler and Michin on "Raw" and "SmackDown" last week.

Belair and Lynch won't be the only notable stars to step foot in the chamber, however. PWInsider Elite reports that the working plan for the Women's Chamber match is for Lynch and Belair to be joined by Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill. As per usual, plans are always subject to change, though it's believed this will be the field for the match.

Few will be surprised to see Morgan, Naomi, and Stratton added, as all three are scheduled to take part in Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Morgan's qualifying match will take place tonight on "Raw" when she takes on Zoey Stark, while Naomi and Stratton will face Zelina Vega and Shotzi, respectively, on "SmackDown." It's unclear when Cargill's qualifying match will take place or who her opponent will be.

As for Ripley, she will have one last challenge before she can face the winner of the Elimination Chamber match, as she is scheduled to defend her Women's World Title against Nia Jax on the same show. The match will represent a homecoming for Ripley, who grew up in Adelaide, Australia.