Video: A Heated Zoey Stark Refuses To Be Brushed Off In WWE

Zoey Stark made only a brief appearance on last night's "WWE Raw," as she was seen watching her partner Shayna Baszler's match from backstage. Today, Stark took to X to post an official WWE interview conducted with Cathy Kelley backstage at "Raw," with the wrestler adding that she was forced to take the initiative to post the video herself.

Since @WWE won't post it I will.... I'm tired of people thinking they can just brush me off...when I step into that ring I am one of the BEST! And I'll just keep proving it time and time again. See you Monday @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/AGsqcPaYWr — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) February 6, 2024

The video features Stark's reaction to Baszler's loss against Becky Lynch, as well as Stark addressing her own upcoming match against Liv Morgan. The two will face off on next week's "Raw," with the winner securing a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this month. Stark said that wrestlers like Lynch and Rhea Ripley have doubted her in the past, warning Morgan not to do the same.

"I'm tired of it, Cathy," Stark said. "Do I look like someone you can just push off? No. Not at all. So Liv needs to watch herself. She wants everyone to watch her, but she's the one that needs to watch."

Stark then promised that she'd earn a place in the Women's Elimination Chamber. So far in 2024, Stark has been focused primarily on her tag team with Baszler, though it's clear her focus is now back in the singles division.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for February 24, 2024, taking place in Perth, Australia for the first time. Last night, Lynch became the first woman to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber, with the rest of the lineup currently unknown. In addition to the two Chamber matches, Australia native Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, while The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against either DIY or British Strong Style.