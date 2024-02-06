WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/5 - Bull Rope Match, The Kabuki Warriors Defend Women's Tag Titles

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 5, 2024, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!

The next chapter in the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura will be written tonight as they stand across from one another in the ring once again. However, it won't just be any ordinary match as they will be competing in a Bull Rope match.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were dethroned as Women's Tag Team Champions by Asuka and Kairi Sane on the January 26 edition of "SmackDown". Tonight, they have a chance to recapture the title as the two teams square off in a rematch. Elsewhere in the women's division, the first participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber will be revealed as a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship hangs in the balance, with Becky Lynch going head-to-head with Shayna Baszler in a Qualifier match.

GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 606 days and counting, defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown" to capture the title. In light of such, "The Ring General" will be commemorating the occasion with a celebration.

GUNTHER won't be the only member of Imperium making an appearance on tonight's show, as Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser join forces to take on New Day, The Creed Brothers, and #DIY in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match. The winners will go on to face Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne (who won a Fatal Four-Way bout of their own last week) on this coming Friday's "SmackDown" to determine who will challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on February 24.

Speaking of Judgment Day, JD McDonagh will be going one-on-one with The Miz following an in-ring physical altercation between Judgment Day and Awesome Truth last week. Additionally, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa will be taking on Valhalla and Ivar in a mixed tag team match as the tensions between Alpha Academy, Ivar, and Valhalla continue to boil over. The aforementioned Ripley, Jey Uso, and Ricochet are also all advertised to be in town tonight as per WWE's event page.