Backstage Details On Nia Jax Signing New Deal With WWE, End Of Hiring Freeze

Nia Jax made a surprising return to WWE at this week's "WWE Raw," and reports indicate that she has been under contract for quite some time.

As per "Fightful Select," Jax was signed by WWE over a month ago, with sources telling "Fightful" that she was expected to return on recent shows. The report further said that her return has nothing to do with the Endeavor group's merger with WWE, which is set to be completed this week. WWE's hiring freeze, which had been in place since the start of the year, has reportedly concluded as well. Many in WWE, reportedly, expected her to come back earlier than this Monday.

The 39-year-old was released by WWE in November 2021 but hasn't featured in any other promotion since her exit. Jax's return on "Raw" was her first appearance since she featured at the women's Royal Rumble match at the start of the year.

The former "Raw" Women's Champion appeared in the main event on Monday, interfering in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Following the match, Jax headbutted Ripley and landed a leg drop, signaling her intention to go after the Women's World title.

During her absence from WWE, Jax reportedly trained with Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, as well as Charlotte and her husband, Andrade.