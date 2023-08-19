Nia Jax Details What She's Been Up To Since Leaving WWE

Even though Nia Jax caught the "wrestling bug" after her one-off appearance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, most of her free time has been spent tending to the farm she recently purchased. During an interview with "Sportskeeda Wrestling," Jax provided an update on her whereabouts since officially leaving WWE in November 2021.

"I bought a farm. It's in Florida. It's about 40 acres. Right now, we're just kind of clearing it and sectioning it off for animals. We have hemp, we grow hemp on there. We have chickens, we have ducks," Jax said.

When asked what prompted her to invest in farmland, Jax noted that she enjoyed the openness and comfort that the area provided her. Eventually, Jax hopes to use her land as a space to shelter rescued dogs as well. In regard to cows, one of the most common farm animals, Jax said she hadn't acquired any of them yet due to the lengthy process of installing the proper fencing for the cows to be able to graze.

As Jax continues to adjust to rural life, she stated that she is still continuing to train in the ring alongside some former colleagues and a WWE Hall of Famer. "I'll train over at D-Von Dudley's ring," Jax said. "And then I go over to [Natalya] and TJ [Wilson's Dungeon 2.0]. They run me through some drills and stuff like that, and I have matches. Then I'll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte [Flair] and her husband, Manny (Andrade El Idolo)."

