Among the numerous releases executed by WWE yesterday was former Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team champion Nia Jax.

Jax has finally spoken out about what occurred leading up to her release. And though it has been reported that budget cuts or vaccination status may have played a factor in her release, Jax’s story paints a slightly different picture.

Jax revealed she has been coping with some personal issues as of late, and was granted a leave of absence to heal. But upon requesting an extension to her break, Jax was left without a response. She would later read reports that she was being released from the company.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, the full support of the company, to take care of myself.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, while dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Jax had not wrestled since losing to Shayna Baszler on the September 20 RAW. WWE did a post-match injury angle where she suffered an elbow injury at the hands of her former partner that night, and word a few weeks back was that she would be away for some time.

You can see her full Instagram post below:

Shakeel Johnson contributed to this article.