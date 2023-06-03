Natalya Shares Video Of Herself Training With Frequent AEW Performer Miyu Yamashita

Natalya has been a member of WWE's main roster for over 15 years, becoming a two-time singles champion and one-time tag team champion in the process. However, Natalya is also known for her training acumen. Alongside her husband, TJ Wilson, Natalya runs The Dungeon 2.0, a place where many established wrestling stars hone their skills with other top-tier competitors.

Most recently, Natalya took to Twitter to highlight her training with TJPW star Miyu Yamashita, a joshi star who has been touring the United States in recent months. "I'm not sure why these women want to train with me after the last week I've had, but I'm so grateful to you [Miyu Yamashita] for coming to my ring and pushing me through some battle wounds," Natalya tweeted, referencing her match against Rhea Ripley that lasted just over a minute at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

To many wrestling fans in the United States, Miyu Yamashita is likely best known for her appearances on AEW and ROH programming in the past. Most notably, the TJPW stalwart challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship Match at "AEW Dynamite: Fight For the Fallen 2022" in a losing effort. While Yamashita was training at The Dungeon 2.0, Natalya clarified that she personally benefited from Miyu's presence. "I also have enjoyed learning from her," Natalya said about training with the TJPW star, "She brings a lot of passion to the table."

Natalya's training with Yamashita is far from the first time the WWE star has expressed her delight in wrestling Japanese stars from other companies. Earlier this year, Natalya mentioned STARDOM star Giulia as a dream opponent she'd like to face in the future.